Larsen & Toubro is lowest bidder for road bridge over river Brahmaputra

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro emerges as lowest bidder for second bullet train contract
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
Larsen & Toubro shares advance 6%, hit over seven-month high
L&T Q2 net profit declines 45% to Rs 1,410 crore on Covid-19 impact
Larsen & Toubro trades higher for fourth straight day; stock surges 7%
-
Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 3,200 crore project to build a road bridge over the Brahmaputra river, according to an NHIDCL official.
It will be one of the longest road bridges over a river in the country and on completion will connect two eastern states - Assam and Meghalaya.
"Larsen & Toubro has emerged as the lowest bidder for about Rs 3,200 crore four-lane road bridge across river Brahmaputra from Dhubri to Phulbari on NH 127 B," the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) official said.
The project is being financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
The proposed around 18 km bridge, which is considered as strategic, will connect Assam and Meghalaya, reducing the detouring road distance by about 203 km from Dhubri to Phulabari, which lie on the either side of the Brahmaputra before it flows into Bangladesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU