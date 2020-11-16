Vodafone confirms guidance after resilient first-half amid Covid-19

-
LONDON (Reuters) - Vodafone Group, the world's second largest mobile operator, said it was increasingly confident about its full-year performance after a "resilient" first-half, despite underlying momentum being obscured by the impact of COVID-19.
The company said on Monday its adjusted earnings fell by 1.9% to 7.0 billion euros on a 2.3% drop in group revenue to 21.4 billion euros as the pandemic impacted roaming revenue and lower handset sales.
