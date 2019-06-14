Laurus Labs gets 2 observations from USFDA for Unit 1 & 3 at Visakhapatnam

Drug firm Friday said the US health regulator has made two observations after the inspection of its facility in

The company has completed the Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection of its (API) facilities in Units 1 and 3 at Parawada, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, with two observations, said in a filing to the BSE.

The observations are procedural in nature, it added.

"This is a by USFDA, and no data integrity issues were observed in the inspection," said.

The company, however, did not share any details about the observations made by the regulator.

Shares of Laurus Labs Friday closed at Rs 338.70 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.82 per cent from its previous close.

