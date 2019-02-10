Law student dies during inter-university football

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old law student, who was here to compete in the inter-university football tournament, died Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest, family sources said.

Rittik Das, who was pursuing law at the National Law University Odisha in Cuttack, collapsed on the field at the Sports Authority of and was rushed to the nearby hospital in the afternoon.

"He was declared dead on arrival. Following post-morterm his body was taken to his hometown in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. He was asthmatic and that may have complicated it," the family source said.

Rittik is survived by his father RR Mohanty an posted in New Delhi, mother Sumana Mohanty, a Railway employee and a younger sister.

This is the second death at the Eastern Centre in less than two years.

18-year-old shuttler from Madhyamgram Niharendu Mallick had died while training in September 2017.

"This was nothing to do with It was a three-day inter-law university sports meet and they had taken the grounds on rent," a official said.

SAI was not available for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)