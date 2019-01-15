Young cricketer dies during practice

A 21-year-old collapsed on the field during a warm up session and died due to a possible arrest here on Tuesday, officials said.

Aniket Sharma, who played for Paikpara Sporting Club, was brought dead to a city hospital. He is survived by his mother and father.

"We were all there on the field, warming up . He wanted to play for some time. While warming up, he suddenly collapsed on the field and we rushed him to the hospital," a teammate said.

A southpaw who could also bowl right-arm off spin, Aniket joined the club last year and according to his was a fine talent.

"He was a good He came here for the first time last year. He was a brilliant team man and a too. We are shocked to say the least," the said.

Aniket's club Paikpara were slated to take on in a (CAB) match.

"We are deeply saddened by the incident and it is shocking to all of us. We are trying to postpone the match which is scheduled for tomorrow," told IANS.

Aniket's body will be sent for post mortem, police sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)