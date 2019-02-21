Law teachers seek permission to practise in courts

: The committee of consortium of National Universities (NLUs) has decided to seek permission from the of to allow full-time faculty to practise in courts.

The decision, among others, was taken by the committee at a meeting here Wednesday, a press release fromthe Nalsar University of here said Thursday.

Also, the committee resolved that the issue would be taken up with the of seeking an amendment to its Rule 49 which prohibits full-time salaried employees from practising in courts.

The committee said that not allowing to practise in the courts of law was 'harming' the legal system as are as important stakeholders in the system as lawyers and judges and can contribute meaningfully to the legal system, the press release said.

Besides, the committee said that as the country badly needs litigation lawyers and also needs to bridge the gap between law in books and law in action, it is necessary that the teachers should themselves go to the court along with the students.

of Nalsar varsity and of consortium of said the committee resolved that in case are not permitted to practise, a non-practising allowance of 25 per cent at par with medical doctors should be paid, according to the release.

Once the law teachers were permitted to take up the cases, it would be on a pro-bono basis and if a fee was charged, it would be shared between the university concerned and the in the ratio of 60:40, the release said.

