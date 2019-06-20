Lawyer attacked on way to court in Mathura, injured

A on his way to court was assaulted by four persons over some personal enmity in the Bazar area here in on Thursday, police said.

Wakil Khan, who also worked as a in a local evening daily, was targeted with knife when he was going to court in the morning. He was injured in the attack and admitted to a hospital, they said.

The assailants fled from the spot after passers-by raised alarm.

Mathura Senior of Police (SSP) Shalabh Mathur said two teams have been formed to nab the culprits who came in a vehicle.

