Laxmanananda Saraswati's death anniv held amid tight security

The tenth death anniversary of slain (VHP) leader was observed amid tight security and high alert in Odisha's sensitive district on Sunday, police said.

Elaborate security arrangements were made in the entire district since Saturday, Superintendent of Police said.

About 20 platoons (each platoon comprises around 30 personnel) of armed forces were deployed in sensitive places including the ashrams at Jalespeta and Chakapad founded by the slain leader, he said.

Saraswati and his four disciples were killed by armed assailants at his ashram at Jalespeta when the inmates were busy celebrating Janmastami on the night of August 23, 2008.

In the aftermath of Saraswati's killing, and neighbouring areas were rocked by widespread violence and riots. Many places of worship and prayer halls and houses were damaged and torched during the riots which claimed the lives of several people.

The slain leader was remembered during a host of programmes both at Jalesleta and Chakalada. Many leaders participated in the day-long memorial event to pay tribute to Saraswati, said leader

VHP leaders have accused the of failing to nab the real killers of Saraswati and attacking it for not making public the reports of two inquiry commissions that probed the riots that shook Kandhamal.

