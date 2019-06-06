Lead futures edge up on spot demand

Lead prices were trading up by 0.43 per cent to Rs 152.35 per kg in futures trade Thursday as participants built up fresh positions, driven by pick-up in demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in June contracts edged higher by 65 paise, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 152.35 per kg in a business volume of 3,083 lots.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in the physical markets mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.

