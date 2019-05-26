Learning disabilities can be diagnosed by NIMHANS' battery: Centre to HC

The Centre has told the that learning disabilities can be diagnosed by NIMHANS battery, a tool which ascertains the degree of the

The government also told the court that as per the assessment guidelines notified last year, and (NIMHANS) battery is the prescribed to assess learning disabilities.

It told Justice that anyone who tests positive according to the battery, would be considered as 40 per cent disabled and they would be eligible for all attendant benefits.

The submission was made while hearing a man's plea, filed through Rohan Alva, claiming there is no method or criteria fixed for ascertaining the percentage of in such cases.

The petitioner, whose son suffers from dyslexia, said the guidelines in place only evaluate and certify the disability in cases of learning disabilities like dyslexia.

However, taking note of the government's submission, the court disposed of the petition, saying the grievance of the petitioner stands addressed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)