Legislature's nod for expansion of MMRDA into Raigad, Palghar

Both houses of legislature Thursday approved a proposal to bring parts of and Raigad districts under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), of State for Urban Development said.

The state Cabinet had taken the decision to expand the MMRDA's jurisdiction by 2,000 sq km in February.

"The proposal to expand the MMRDA's jurisdiction was moved and passed in and the Council," Sagar told reporters.

The entire tehsil and parts of Vasai in district and parts of Panvel, Pen, Khalapur and Alibaug tehsils of Raigad excluding the "scheduled areas" will be incorporated in the MMRDA, he told reporters.

It will not infringe on the rights of local municipal corporations, municipal councils or gram panchayats, he said.

"There has to be a balanced and speedy development of the projects in the region, such as trans-harbour link, Navi International Airport. The MMRDA will be the planning authority of the region," the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)