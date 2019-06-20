Legislature's nod for expansion of MMRDA into Raigad, Palghar

-
Both houses of Maharashtra legislature Thursday approved a proposal to bring parts of Palghar and Raigad districts under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Minister of State for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar said.
The state Cabinet had taken the decision to expand the MMRDA's jurisdiction by 2,000 sq km in February.
"The proposal to expand the MMRDA's jurisdiction was moved and passed in the Assembly and the Council," Sagar told reporters.
The entire Palghar tehsil and parts of Vasai in Palghar district and parts of Panvel, Pen, Khalapur and Alibaug tehsils of Raigad excluding the "scheduled areas" will be incorporated in the MMRDA, he told reporters.
It will not infringe on the rights of local municipal corporations, municipal councils or gram panchayats, he said.
"There has to be a balanced and speedy development of the projects in the region, such as trans-harbour link, Navi Mumbai International Airport. The MMRDA will be the planning authority of the region," the minister added.
