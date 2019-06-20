25 dead, 35 injured as bus falls in drain in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh

At least 25 people were killed and 35 others severely injured when a bus fell into a deep drain in district of on Thursday, officials said.

The private bus (bearing registration number 66-7065) fell into the over 300-metre-deep nullah near the Dhoth Morh in Banjar tehsil of the district, Superintendent of Police said.

The bus was on its way to Gada Gushaini, she said, adding that a rescue operation is on.

