Lemurs' internet fame may fuel illegal pet trade

Viral videos of cuddly exotic like the may have a dark side of an increased demand for them as pets, giving rise to illegal animal trafficking, scientists say.

Researchers from in the US focused on a 2016 viral video of a demanding back scratches from two boys in a village in

Each time the kids take a break, the lemur turns toward them and points to a spot on its back as if begging for more.

Reactions ranged from "so sweet" and "awwww-cute" to "freaking adorable." The video quickly made the rounds on the internet, and within a week the original post had 20 million views.

Researchers downloaded and analysed nearly 14,000 tweets mentioning or captive over an 18-week period before and after this video appeared online.

As the video was liked and shared, the volume of tweets saying things like "I want a lemur" and "where can I find one?" more than doubled.

and searches for the phrase " lemur" also spiked in the weeks after the video went viral, compared with other times between 2013 and 2018.

None of the tweets revealed anyone actually buying or selling on However, the researchers worry such incidents could encourage would-be wildlife traffickers, particularly in Madagascar, the only place where the endangered primates live in the wild.

"We know that virtually none of the people who tweet about wanting a pet lemur after seeing a viral video actually get one as a pet," said Tara Clarke, who was a visiting at at the time of the study.

"But without context, the perceptions that people might get from these viral videos or photographs on could lead to indirect negative impacts on these in the wild," said Clarke.

Selfies with pet are proving to be popular as improves in Madagascar, the researchers said.

"For many people in Madagascar, taking selfies with lemurs can signal social status," said Kim Reuter, a on the study published in the journal

Pet lemurs are illegal in However, the laws are difficult to enforce, especially in remote villages where may be few.

Previous research suggests that more than 28,000 lemurs have been illegally removed from the forest since 2010. Many of them are kept as pets in Madagascar's hotels and restaurants, for well-intended tourists to cuddle or take selfies with.

Pet lemurs in are often kept alone in cages or on a leash, and fed human foods such rice that they don't eat in the wild.

More than 30 of the roughly 100 known lemur species are affected by the pet lemur trade, but the -- recognisable by its long black-and-white striped tail -- was the species most people tweeted that they wanted as a pet.

Twenty years ago, the ring-tailed lemur population was estimated at more than 750,000, based on No one knows how many ring-tailed lemurs live in the wild today, but some recent estimates suggest there may be fewer than 5,000 left.

