Security forces launch search operations in J-K's Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Security forces have launched a search operation following suspected movement along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said Tuesday.

The search operation was launched in Basantar river area in Ramgarh sector, they said.

The operation was launched following reports of suspected movement in border areas of Ramgarh sector, officials said.

Basantar riverine area along the International Border has been an infiltration route for militants.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 15:05 IST

