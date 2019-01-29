Odisha remains backward due to inaction of Patnaik govt: Shah

Shah on Tuesday slammed the ruling BJD, saying Odisha remains backward despite flow of huge funds from the Centre due to "inefficiency" and "inaction" on the part of the Naveen



Patnaik government.

Addressing workers at Kulia in district, Shah said will retain power at the Centre because the has sincerely worked for the welfare and development of the poor and people belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes.

He also said that the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) of opposition parties was devoid of leader and policy.

How can they form a strong Govt? Shah asked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)