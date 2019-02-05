Leopard cub enters house, lies under cot; Captured in hours

A leopard cub created a flutter as it strayed into a house and ensconced itself under a cot before forest personnel managed to trap it in a village in the hilly Nilgiris district Tuesday, police said.

The house owner, Rayan, returning from work in the afternoon, heard a roaring sound from inside the house and when he opened the door his son who accompanied him found the leopard, later estimated to be 3-4 years old, in the bedroom.

Showing presence of mind, he and his son ran out and locked the door from outside.

On information, forest department officials with a reached the spot in Ippadi village, about 90 km from here, and placed a cage just in front of the door.

After a wait of a few hours, they succeeded in making the leopard leave the bedroom and walk toward the door and ultimately into the cage, much to the relief of the villagers.

