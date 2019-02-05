Mamata protecting corrupt officer, alleges Adityanath; says TMC 'goons' will beg for mercy under BJP

Taking on on her home turf, Minister on Tuesday accused her of trying to protect a "corrupt" and said there could be nothing more "shameful and unconstitutional" than a minister staging a sit-in to prevent "secrets related to corruption" from spilling out.

The BJP leader, who travelled by road from to this town to address a rally after being denied permission earlier for landing helicopter in the state, targeted the Trinamool for opposing the CBI's attempt to quiz the chief in connection with the ponzi scams.

He said the "TMC goons" will be put behind bars and will be begging for mercy once the BJP comes to power in in the same way "SP-BSP goons" have been reined in his state

Addressing the rally, Adityanath also accused of exploiting the poor in and not allowing benefits of central schemes to reach the people of the state.

He referred to the Supreme Court's order directing to "faithfully" cooperate with the CBI in the investigation of the Saradha scam.

"Why was West Bengal trying to protect the



"You must have seen how she is trying to save a corrupt Nothing can be more shameful, undemocratic and unconstitutional than a chief minister of a state sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) to ensure that secrets of corruption don't spill out," the UP chief minister alleged.

had witnessed political violence last year. Three BJP supporters were murdered and their bodies found hanging from trees and in one case with a high tension wire in district last year, attracting angry reactions from and others.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had taken a swipe at the chief minister asking him to concentrate on his own state instead of roaming around in West Bengal.

Reacting to her remarks, Adityanath said, "I want to tell Mamata ji that Uttar Pradesh is being taken care of very well... and the day BJP government is formed in West Bengal, TMC goons will be begging for mercy just like the goons of SP-BSP in Uttar Pradesh ( ki sarakar aayegi, TMC ke goonde apne gale mein takhtee laga ke chalenge jaise ke Uttar Pradesh mein SP-BSP goonde chalte hein aur kehte hein hame baksh do).

"Instead of rioting and harassing people, goons in UP are now begging for their lives and promising to reform. This is the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Adityanath said there was no violence in panchayat polls in UP unlike in West Bengal.

"While I was coming by road, I saw how the people of this area have been deprived just because TMC cadres siphon off all the funds given by the central government," he said.

"When the entire country has moved forward in last four-and-a-half years, why the has deprived the people of this area of those benefits. It has no right to continue in power. We need to fight hard to oust this corrupt and undemocratic TMC government," he said.

The had on Monday cancelled a public rally of Adityanath in Bankura scheduled for Tuesday claiming that the district administration was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

The tussle between the TMC and the BJP became uglier Sunday with the denying permission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal.

Adityanath had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat via telephone.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)