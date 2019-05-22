Leopard kills woman at Rajaji

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday by a in Motichur range of Rajaji Reserve.

Kamla Devi, 65, had gone out to collect fodder from Sahab Nagar village of the range when she was attacked by the big cat, Shailendra Singh said.

Her half-eaten body was recovered later from the bushes in the range, he said.

The woman's body has been sent for a post mortem, Singh said.

