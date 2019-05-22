JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Mumbai: strict security around counting centers

SC forum leader alleges assault
Business Standard

Leopard kills woman at Rajaji

Press Trust of India  |  Rishikesh 

An elderly woman was killed Wednesday by a leopard in Motichur range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve.

Kamla Devi, 65, had gone out to collect fodder from Sahab Nagar village of the range when she was attacked by the big cat, Motichur ranger Shailendra Singh said.

Her half-eaten body was recovered later from the bushes in the range, he said.

The woman's body has been sent for a post mortem, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements