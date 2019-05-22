NetBiz Bags vIDEA Awards for Radius Developers' Lobby Launch Campaign

/ -- The vIDEA 2019- and Summit saw NetBiz, a 360-degree digital performance-driven agency, win big for their digital campaigns for a leading company, Developers. The agency was awarded the following titles:



Best Video Content in a Digital Campaign for a Enterprise (GOLD): Ten Lobby Launch Campaign for Developers



Use of in a Visual Communication - Special Mention: Ten Lobby Launch - Manifesto for Developers(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/891252/Radius_Landmark_Lobby.jpg )Radius aimed to present their flagship project, Ten BKC, by highlighting its biggest feature - a grand, one-of-a-kind lobby, created by the world-renowned Aedas.

NetBiz took a novel approach by creating a manifesto video for the lobby of Ten Using motion graphics to embody the grandeur of the lobby, the video created a massive impact upon its target audience, thus earning the several accolades for the project.

Radius created history by being the only that launched a lobby with a video, showcasing its uber luxurious project and creating a buzz across platforms.

Several mediums such as YouTube, Trueview ads, bumper ads, ET, Money Control and Livemint were used by the team between the teaser and the launch phase, with the inclusion of a on offline hoardings to increase

The campaign also involved a series of creative posts and videos that were aimed at giving the Ten BKC lobby a grand entrance into the Exclusive sneak peeks were provided to a select few VIPs before the official launch, while short clips announcing the arrival of BKC's biggest landmark were created and curated by NetBiz across Radius' handles.

Customer testimonials played an important role in the launch phase of the campaign, as residents, patrons, and celebrities shared their thoughts about the latest luxury landmark at one of Mumbai's central business districts.

Each phase of the campaign reflected the sole and simple communication for the which was #UnveilingTheLobby, and NetBiz played an integral role in creating an ideal strategy for that marketed one of the biggest residential lobbies in

About NetBiz



is a 360-degree data-driven performance marketing agency in that provides integrated marketing and built on robust brand planning and boundless creative ideas. With strategies built on meaningful insights, the agency intensifies user experience by providing hybrid advertising solutions, harmonised with thoughtful concepts. NetBiz devises the perfect blend of varied platforms and technology for brands, coupled with a digital system that works best for them. Combining creativity, dynamism and innovation to create better brand experiences, NetBiz has been transforming brands since 2003 by ensuring that their concepts are designed well, developed immaculately and delivered timely.

For more information, please visit :



About



Radius aims to reshape the contours of the in with inspirational creations and mesmerizing architecture. The company has delivered 7million sq. ft. of prime residential & commercial development and has recently won 'Best Commercial Building Award' for its flagship project 'One BKC' by CNBC Awaaz Real estate awards 2017-18.

Source: NetBiz Systems Pvt. Ltd.

