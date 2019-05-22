Criminal's supporters kill rival's brother inside hospital

In an ugly of a gang rivalry, a 40-year-old man was allegedly lynched by supporters of a petty criminal at a civic-run hospital in area in in a revenge killing, police said Wednesday.

The brutal thrashing of in the civic-run on Tuesday night was captured by a visitor on his mobile phone.

The clip shows Shaikh, who was bruised and smeared in blood, being thrashed brutally with broken pieces of furniture and other objects.

A of police station was also injured in the incident.

"The mob even ransacked furniture and used it to beat up Shaikh, who died in the incident," said station S M

An FIR for murder has been registered Wednesday morning against at least 25 persons.

"Hours before the lynching, some local goons armed with sharp weapons had attacked one Rameez Pathan (35) in area Tuesday, following an old rivalry between local petty criminals," said K S Dave.

Pathan died at LG Hospital, shortly after he was rushed there, he added.

Police had arrested and in connection with Pathan's killing while two others--Shahnawaz Pathan and Shamsher Shaikh--are being traced.

The deceased is the brother of Shamsher Shaikh.

Narrating the sequence of events of Tuesday, the said that after Pathan was attacked, his brother and accomplice Sarfaraz came looking for Shamsher to take revenge.

"When they spotted Shamsher's brother walking by a road, they grabbed him and asked him about the whereabouts of his brother. During an argument, they slashed Amir's neck with a sickle before fleeing on a motorcycle," Dave said.

According to S M Patel, Amir had called up and '108' ambulance service.

When Amir was taken to by his family members, supporters of Rameez Pathan were already present.

"They turned berserk after Pathan died and started thrashing Amir. A police was also injured while trying to save him from the angry mob. Amir eventually died of injuries," he said.

A case of murder has been registered against 25 persons, including the five who have been named in the FIR, at station under whose jurisdiction the hospital falls.

No arrest is made so far, added.

