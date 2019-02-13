Swine flu toll rises to six in Telangana

: The swine flu toll in Telangana rose to six with one more succumbing to the H1N1 virus, authorities said Wednesday.

A 36-year old man undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital here died Tuesday, they said adding so far swine flu has claimed six lives.

As many as 470 fresh cases had been reported in the state since January 1, 2019, they said.

Of a total of 2,437 samples, 470 tested positive for swine flu between January 1, 2019 and February 12, of which six deaths have been reported in Telangana, a senior told

As many as 256 positive cases were reported from itself of the total of 1,904 samples from the city during the period, the said.

Twenty-eight people had died due to swine flu in 2018 and 1,007 swine flu positive cases were detected, department officials had said earlier.

