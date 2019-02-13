Miley Cyrus to appear as guest judge on 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Pop star has joined "RuPaul's Race" season 11 premiere as a guest

The will be joining host and judges Michelle Visage, and on February 28 premiere.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cyrus will go undercover in the Werk Room to spy on the cast as they prepare for their first challenge: creating signature looks from materials that once belonged to former Race girls.

In the past, the former star has attended the show in 2015 for season seven.

Season 11's cast features 15 queens competing for the title of America's Superstar, including returning season 10 contestant (and breakout internet star)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)