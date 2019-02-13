Mithun stands tall as Bangladesh struggle

A gritty half-century from gave some hope as the tourists set a modest target of 233 after suffering an early collapse in the first one-day international here on Wednesday.

Mithun top scored with 62 after coming to the crease with reeling at 42 for four as their decision to bat first after winning the toss backfired.

He survived 90 balls, grinding out his third ODI fifty, after Bangladesh's top order fell to a combination of shots and accurate

provided support with a hard-fought 41 as were bowled out for 232 with seven balls of their allotted 50 overs remaining.

Bangladesh admitted 300 was probably a par score on the McLean Park pitch in good scoring conditions, although the tourists will hope their total is defendable against a side coming off a 4-1 ODI series loss to

Spinner and paceman took three wickets apiece for

The Black Caps struck early when departed for five in the second over and Liton Das soon followed, leaving Bangladesh at 19 for two.

A rattled Mushfiqur Rahim was out for five a few balls after a Boult bouncer struck him on the helmet.

Despite the early wickets, a defiant Soumya Sarkar played his shots, including a booming six off that almost made it onto the roof of the stand.

He smashed 30 off 22 balls before Henry had his revenge when he caught and bowled the batsman.

Sabbir Rahman summed up Bangladesh's batting woes when he was stumped trying to sweep to the boundary.

Rahman's foot slipped as he crouched for the shot and he tumbled to the ground just outside his crease as wicketkeeper whipped off the bails.

Bangladesh are chasing a maiden victory over the Black Caps on New Zealand soil after failing to beat the hosts in any format during four previous tours.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)