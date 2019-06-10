Wipro rolls out new solutions for aviation sector

IT Monday said it has rolled out Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW, a suite of solutions for global airlines.

Developed jointly by and in an innovative co-investment model, is one of the most advanced products available in the aviation market, the company said in a statement.

"It helps in increasing the safety awareness, efficiency and profitability of operations... CREW helps airlines manage all processes related to such as leave bidding and planning, crew training and crew tracking," it added.

The product also provides a 'what-if' analysis tool, allowing airlines to prepare, review and compare various solutions to address problems, it added.

"The airlines of the future want a holistic and integrated view of their operations spanning passengers, aircraft and crew...we see significant opportunities in the global aviation sector and are confident that we can leverage these through innovative products such as TOPS," - Travel, Hospitality and Public Sector vertical, Consumer Unit, Nitesh Jain said.

As a partner in the development, is also the first customer to successfully implement the product suite across both flight operations and crew management, the statement said.

