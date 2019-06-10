Youth held for posting inappropriate pictures with sculptures

A 22-year old man has been arrested here for allegedly taking pictures of himself by posing 'inappropriately' with sculptures at the famous Big Temple in and posting them on social media, police said.

Police said they arrested of Othakadai near Sunday on a complaint by a resident here who said he was 'shocked' to see the pictures in the and sought action.

A case had been registered against him for behaving in "obscene and inappropriate manner" in public apart from posting the images on social media, police said.

Investigations were on to find out why the man chose to visit temple, where non-Hindus are not allowed, they said.

The more than 1,000 year old Brihadisvara temple, popularly known as Big Temple, was built by Chola Raja Raja.

After city resident Rathinavelu lodged a complaint with A Amalraj, police traced the image to the mobile phone of Rahman, staying at the house of his relative, andarrested him.

He was produced before a court, remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the here Sunday night, police added.

