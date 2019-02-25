LG running a 'circus' of transfer-postings, crippling governance: Sisodia

Deputy Chief on Monday accused Baijal of running a "circus" of transfer-postings as a "ringmaster" and officials like playing cards.

Sisodia made the comments while tabling an outcome report on the office of the in the Assembly. The also hit out at the Modi government, saying it was also an outcome report of the central government that claims control over the through the

The deputy chief said the "circus" had been going on since August 4, 2016, when the office started it is the sole incharge of services.

"The way he has shuffled senior officers of the level of secretaries like playing cards in a pack, and acted like a ring master of transfer postings... it has crippled the governance by the government. He must be doing it at the instance of the which claims control over the services matter," Sisodia said in the House.

In the past 30 months, had seen four chief secretaries, Sisodia said, adding that Chief had got to know about the appointment of through the media..

There are a huge numbers of vacancies in different arms of the and there is no word on when would the vacancies be filled, Sisodia said.

Senior officers, including principal secretaries, are allowed by the to go on leave without consulting or informing the ministers concerned, the alleged.

The deputy cited instances of how the functioning of various departments got affected in the past two-and-a-half years due to the "circus" of transfer-postings.

The has seen seven principal secretaries, with the longest tenure of principal environment since August 4, 2016, being eight months, Sisodia said.

The -- which is the nodal department for municipal corporations, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and developmental work in all unauthorised colonies -- has seen eight principal secretaries during the same period, the report said.

The and Family Welfare has seen five principal secretaries. At a time when the government was making efforts to procure 3,000 buses and 1,000 electric buses for strengthening public transport in Delhi, the has seen four principal secretaries, the minister said.

The has seen five principal secretaries and five directors during the same time frame, while the has seen five directors, he said.

Delhi has the highest level of vacancies of teachers, doctors, engineers, clerks and other staff due to perennial mismanagement of the (DSSSB), which has seen five principal secretaries, the said.

Sisodia said 988 posts of postgraduate teachers, 3,197 posts of trained graduate teachers, 1,124 posts of teachers of different subject were lying vacant in the education department.

He said a total number of 5,309 posts of teachers were lying vacant in the schools, but there was no word from the or the DSSSB when they would be filled.

As many as 1,144 posts of lecturers are lying vacant in colleges of the Delhi University, where the government contributes five-per cent funds. Another 386 posts of lecturers are lying vacant in DU colleges that are fully-funded by the Delhi government, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)