LIC championships: Jaykumar, Diandra emerge as fastest runners

Jaykumar Gavade of district and Diandra Valladares of district emerged as fastest and woman in the LIC 69thMaharashtra State Senior Athletics Championships here Tuesday.

Gavade clinched the men's 100m race by staving off of Dhule District, clocking 10.62 seconds.

Bhosale took the silver in 10.69 and District's claimed the bronze in 10.81 seconds.

Diandra grabbed the women's 100m title in 11.62 seconds. District's Siddhi Hiray had to settle for silver in 12.08 and the bronze went to Saroj Shetty of with time of 12.15 seconds.

Pune's and Ankita Gosavi picked up gold medals in the men's 110 metres and women's 100 metres hurdles, respectively.

District youngster comfortably won the men's 5,000 metres as he finished well ahead of his state rival in 14:33.97.

Arati Patil led a one-two for in the women's 5,000 metres clocking 18:00.69.

Results: Men: 100m: 1.

Jaykumar Gavade (Pune) - 10.

62, 2.

(Dhule) 10.

69, 3.

(Thane) 10.

81.

800m: 1.

Chaitanya Holgare (Nashik) 1:55.

26, 2.

Abhijeet Hirkud (Nashik) 1:56.

01, 3.

Nishant Joshi (Pune) 1:56.

63.

110m hurdles: 1.

(Pune) 14.

68, 2.

Amrut Tiwale (Kolhapur) 14.

73, 3.

Alden Noronha (Mumbai Suburb) 14.

82.

5000m : 1.

(Nashik) 14:33.

97, 2.

(Nashik) 14:35.

61, 3.

Kalidas Hirave (Satara) 14:46.

58.

High Jump: 1.

Sarvesh Kushare (Nasik) 2.

05 m, 2.

Aarbaj Shaikh (Nasik) 1.

98 m, 3.

Abhay Gurav (Nandurbar) 1.

98 m.

Hammer throw: 1.

Swapnil Patil (Sangli) 53.

32 m, 2.

Bhushan Chitte (Nandurbar) 51.

44 m, 3.

Shantanu Uchale (Pune) 49.

50 m.

Shot put : 1.

Rahul Ahir (Mumbai City) 15.

10 m, 2.

Melvin Thomas (Pune) 13.

69 m, 3.

Kirtikumar Benake (Kolhapur), 13.

68 m.

Women: 100m: 1.

Diandra Valladares (Thane) 11.

62, 2.

Siddhi Hiray (Pune) 12.

08, 3.

Saroj Shetty (Mumbai City) 12.

15.

100m hurdles: 1.

Ankita Gosavi (Pune) 14.

52, 2.

Rishika Nepali (Pune) 15.

12, 3.

Snehal Harde (Aurangabad) 16.

08.

5000m: 1.

Arati Patil (Nashik) 18:00.

69, 2.

Nikita Raut (Nagpur) 18:02.

76, 3.

Saigeeta Naik (Mumbai City) 18:02.

96.

Discus throw: 1.

Santoshi Deshmukh (Solapur) 39.

78 m, 2.

Nishigandha More (Kolhapur) 38.

42 m, 3.

Shdhi Karande (Sangli) 36.

59 m.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)