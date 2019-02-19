Security tightened after threat to blow up rly stn: Nashik

Security around several important establishments in Nashik, including the railway station and Currency Note Press, has been tightened after a letter was received by police with a threat to blow them up, a senior said Tuesday.

The railway station was throughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad on Sunday, the said.

Teams from various police stations as well the Anti-Terrorism Squad are doing rounds of the establishments named in the letter in order to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

The Special Branch has begun investigation into the antecedents of the letter, the said.

The unsigned letter, written on an India Post inland letter in coarse Hindi, was received at the police commissionerate on February 13, said Tuesday.

