JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir

Employee stress leading concern for employers in India: Study
Business Standard

Security tightened after threat to blow up rly stn: Nashik

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Security around several important establishments in Nashik, including the Devlali railway station and Currency Note Press, has been tightened after a letter was received by police with a threat to blow them up, a senior official said Tuesday.

The Devlali railway station was throughly checked by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad on Sunday, the official said.

Teams from various police stations as well the Anti-Terrorism Squad are doing rounds of the establishments named in the letter in order to prevent any untoward incident, he added.

The Special Branch has begun investigation into the antecedents of the letter, the official said.

The unsigned letter, written on an India Post inland letter in coarse Hindi, was received at the Nashik police commissionerate on February 13, city police commissioner Ravinder Singal said Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements