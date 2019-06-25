PCI to hold 2-Day Inquiry Committee meeting in Hyderabad

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The Press Council of India under the chairmanship of Justice Chandramauli Kumar Prasad will hold a two-day Inquiry Committee meeting here on June 26 and 27.

The PCI holds its sitting in different parts of the country aiming at providing justice at the doorstep and interact with the Press and authorities at various levels in discharge of their mandate,an official press release said.

First Published: Tue, June 25 2019. 20:10 IST

