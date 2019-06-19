Light rains likely in Pune by Friday

city and its neighbourhood are likely to get light rainfall by Friday, when the southwest monsoon is set to arrive in Maharashtra, an of the (IMD) said Wednesday.

Skies will be cloudy and light rains are very likely in and around on Thursday and Friday, a senior IMD said.

"Saturday onwards, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in south-central and Goa," the added.

In and adjoining areas, the skies will be cloudy with rainfall likely to occur over the next two days, he said.

As the effect of cyclone 'Vayu' on the southern peninsula has got over, the delayed southwest monsoon is now expected to arrive in by June 21.

After hitting the southern Konkan and by June 21, it is likely to cover entire by June 24 or 25.

