Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to lead yoga session in Andaman and Nicobar

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) will join hands with spiritual teacher Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to observe the International Day of Yoga, the defence ministry said Wednesday.
As part of programmes, yoga sessions will be conducted in various clusters on Thursday and Friday at Birchgunj, Minnie Bay and INS Utkrosh.
On Friday, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will lead the yoga session on board Floating Dock of Indian Navy (FDN-2).
Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with senior officers, personnel and families of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard will participate in the event.
During both the days, more than 800 personnel and their families are expected to participate.
The founder of Isha Foundation is expected at arrive Port Blair on Thursday and depart on Saturday, after attending the events earmarked for International Day of Yoga, a statement said.
During the visit, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev will felicitate organ donors of the Command and will interact with personnel and families of ANC, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU