Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to lead yoga session in Andaman and Nicobar

The and (ANC) will join hands with Sadhguru to observe the International Day of Yoga, the defence ministry said Wednesday.

As part of programmes, sessions will be conducted in various clusters on Thursday and Friday at Birchgunj, and INS Utkrosh.

On Friday, Sadhguru will lead the session on board Floating Dock of (FDN-2).

Bimal Verma, the Commander-in-Chief of the and Nicobar Command, along with senior officers, personnel and families of the Indian Army, Navy, and will participate in the event.

During both the days, more than 800 personnel and their families are expected to participate.

The of is expected at arrive on Thursday and depart on Saturday, after attending the events earmarked for International Day of Yoga, a statement said.

During the visit, Sadhguru will felicitate organ donors of the Command and will interact with personnel and families of ANC, it said.

