LS Speaker meets President, Vice President

After being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Om Birla called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
Birla went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind and later met Naidu at his residence, officials said, describing both the meetings as courtesy calls.
The President's office tweeted a photograph of Kovind and Birla.
Naidu's office also tweeted a photograph.
"I am confident that having wide experience in public life, Shri Birla would strive towards strengthening Parliamentary democracy in the country by upholding the best Parliamentary practices and traditions," Naidu tweeted.
Birla, a two-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan was earlier in the day unanimously elected as Lok Sabha Speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
