LS Speaker meets President, Vice President

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

After being elected as Lok Sabha Speaker on Wednesday, Om Birla called on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Birla went to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Kovind and later met Naidu at his residence, officials said, describing both the meetings as courtesy calls.

The President's office tweeted a photograph of Kovind and Birla.

Naidu's office also tweeted a photograph.

"I am confident that having wide experience in public life, Shri Birla would strive towards strengthening Parliamentary democracy in the country by upholding the best Parliamentary practices and traditions," Naidu tweeted.

Birla, a two-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan was earlier in the day unanimously elected as Lok Sabha Speaker.

