Light showers lash parts of Goa

Light to moderate showers lashed some parts of Goa, including the state capital, on Tuesday morning, making the pleasant in the coastal state, the MeT department said.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in by first week of June, has got delayed this year and is yet to set in, it said.

Light rains were witnessed in parts of North and South districts in the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a bulletin.

Rain or thundershowers were likely to continue in some areas of the state for next two days, it said.

The IMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the as the was likely to be rough.

High waves in the range of 3.5 to 4.1 metres were expected in the sea, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)