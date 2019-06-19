Myntra to set up 30 experience centres

Wednesday said it is setting up 30 experience centres across major cities where customers can receive orders and try items as part of its efforts to enhance

Started as a pilot a few months ago in Bengaluru, the Flipkart-owned company has now set up five of these experience centres in Delhi-NCR, and ahead of its End of Reason Sale (EORS) later this month.

"We started the pilot a few months ago with an experience centre in a tech-park where we receive a large number of orders. At these centres, we will offer value added services like order pickup, instant returns, and of products," Jabong Head told

This not only results in better but also brings down cost of returns as customers can receive faster replacements, he added.

Nagaram said has already set up five such centres and aims to expand that to 30 in the next few months across various metro cities.

He explained that the efforts come ahead of Myntra's EORS slated to be held from June 21-24. "This will be the 10th edition of EORS and it will be the biggest ever as we expect to get over 2.2 million unique customers. Over 5.5 lakh customers are expected to buy on Myntra for the first time, shopping from over 3,000 brands," he said.

For Myntra, tier II and III cities and towns will be an important area of focus with around 50 per cent of the sales expected to be generated from these regions.

The company has also focused on strengthening the kirana partners (mom and pop retail stores) network for last-mile delivery of packages.

"We expect over 8 million products to be ordered for EORS 10 with the platform geared to handle 12,000 orders per minute at peak... we have expanded our to over 12,500 stores to manage 70 per cent of the deliveries for EORS 10," he said.

