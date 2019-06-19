Woman, facing MCOCA charges, arrested in 2016 case

A 35-year-old woman, facing charges under the stringent Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), has been arrested by the city police.

Sakina Jan Sayyed, resident of Ambivili in Kalyan tehsil of the district, was wanted in a case of robbery registered at station in Bhiwandi in 2016.

She was finally traced and arrested by Crime Unit I of Thane city police Tuesday, said

Police had also slapped charges under the MCOCA against her for allegedly being part of an organized crime syndicate.

The crime branch had received a tip-off that Sayyed was going to visit a place near NRC Gates near Kalyan and arrested her, he said.

She was handed over to Narpoli police, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)