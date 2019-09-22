Lightning kills three, injures two in Malda

Three persons were killed and two injured in separate incidents of lightning strike in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said Hussain Alia (33) of Paranpur Uportola village, Anarul Haque (34) of Chunakhali Parampur village and Sk Hassain (17) of Chandpur Karbala village died when lightning struck them while they were working in the field.

Two persons were injured in Chandpur village when lightning struck them, the SP said.

The two injured persons were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, police said.

