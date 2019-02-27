Lioness found dead in Gujarat

A lioness was found dead in range of forest in on Wednesday, a forest said.

According to the official, prima facie no foul play was suspected in the death of the lioness, believed to be around 11 years old.

Chief of Forests (Wildlife), Junagadh, D T Vasavada said the carcass has been sent for post-mortem.

"The lioness, around 10-11 years old, was found dead at range of (East) division of the forest, around 330 km from here," he said.

"A veterinary doctor visited the site. Claws of the lioness were found to be intact," he said, indicating that poaching was not the reason behind the death.

Two days ago, a lion was found dead on a farm land in Jasadhar range of east division of forest in Junagadh district.

The government had told the legislative assembly last week that over 200 lions died in region in the state in the last two years.

had said in his written reply that 110 lions and 94 cubs had died in 2017 and 2018.

is the last abode of Asiatic lions.

