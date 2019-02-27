6 'robbers' held in Ghaziabad

Six suspected robbers have been arrested in district, police said Wednesday.

of Police (Rural) Neeraj said the six accused were arrested during a routine checking in Modinagar town on Tuesday night.

The six men had allegedly robbed a family at gunpoint in November and another in January, the SP said.

They have been identified Naushad, Javed, Shakeel, Abid, and Yameen, the said.

Police have recovered looted cash, gold and silver ornaments, four countrymade pistols and two knives from their possession, the added.

