'Listening practice sessions set up all over country'

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Cambrige Assessment English Saturday said it has set up listening practice sessions all over the country for students to get an opportunity to learn, use and evaluate different English learning and listening strategies.

"Being a good listener can make a student more influential and a better leader, which helps to gain information and come up with creative solutions to problems," Head Higher Education UK-based Cambridge Assessment English, Sue Trory told reporters here.

Students learning Engllish would make more progress if they were aware of listening process work and how these processes apply to their own experiences, she said.

Indians' knowledge of English was very good, she said, adding that the rapid rise in the working age population in India meant that the country would need about 100 million jobs till 2026.

Product Manager Ian Cawley said their expertise, gathered over 100 years of language learning and assessment, had led them to work with educational institutions and local and regional governments around the world.

Sat, March 02 2019. 19:30 IST

