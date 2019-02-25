JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Digvijay alleges saffron link to recent murders; BJP hits back
Business Standard

Lithuania aim to be Fintech hub, woos Indian cos to set foot

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Lithuania is aiming to become a hub for financial technology companies and is hopeful that Indian startups in the domain will set foot in the European country, a diplomat said on Monday.

UK's Fintech startup Revolut has recently secured a banking license in Lithuania, the diplomat said, hinting at the potential a country with a population of as little as 3 million holds in the sector.

"Revolut has come to Lithuania. We are looking at becoming a Fintech hub. We hope that one day, India's leading Fintech companies will expand or relocate here," Ambassador of Lithuania in India, Julius Pranevicius said at a Bharat Chamber of Commerce-organised interactive session.

Lithuania offers a scheme known as 'sandbox' for Fintech companies, a key policy enabler, he said.

India, too, is working on a 'sandbox' policy, officials said.

Pranevicius said trade relations with India is likely to grow as both countries explore business opportunities.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Indian students visiting Lithuania for higher studies, he said.

Bilateral trade between India and Lithuania stood at 165 million euros in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 22:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements