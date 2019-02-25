Lithuania aim to be Fintech hub, woos Indian cos to set foot

is aiming to become a hub for companies and is hopeful that Indian startups in the domain will set foot in the European country, a said on Monday.

UK's Fintech startup has recently secured a license in Lithuania, the said, hinting at the potential a country with a population of as little as 3 million holds in the sector.

" has come to We are looking at becoming a Fintech hub. We hope that one day, India's leading Fintech companies will expand or relocate here," of in India, said at a Bharat Chamber of Commerce-organised interactive session.

Lithuania offers a scheme known as 'sandbox' for Fintech companies, a key policy enabler, he said.

India, too, is working on a 'sandbox' policy, officials said.

Pranevicius said trade relations with is likely to grow as both explore business opportunities.

There has been a sharp rise in the number of Indian students visiting Lithuania for higher studies, he said.

Bilateral trade between and Lithuania stood at 165 million euros in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)