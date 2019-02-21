Indian Chamber of Commerce and Mumbai Angels Network Present 'BEYOND'

/ --



BEYOND promises to be an event where Stalwarts, Seasoned Investors, Budding Entrepreneurs, New Investors, VCs, Corporates and Customers will come together to meet their peers, not only preparing for and putting in place the drivers for wealth creation for the next decade, but also willing to share what has worked and not worked for them so far. The event by and Angels Network, has generated tremendous interest from various stakeholders from the ecosystem. The said event - 'BEYOND' is scheduled to happen for the first time in on Thursday, 27th February 2019.

This is a multi-track event with three tracks taking place simultaneously:



The first track has panel discussions with highly ranked investors, thinkers and wealth creators, focussing on a series of top-of-mind subjects such as 'What's going to power the next Trillion Dollar economy', 'How to build the next Unicorn' and whether 'Scalability is the Mantra or Sustainability'. A Second parallel track is going to comprise of a variety of Master Classes ranging from topics as diverse as 'Navigating the legal labyrinth', 'Alternative Fund Raise Avenues' to 'Growing the Start-up across borders'. The third parallel track will have promising startups pitching to investors. This track is available only to investors, who have bought the Investors pass. Mr. Ameve Sharma, ICC & of said, "ICC has been on forefront of a multitude of industry-specific issues and it was only natural that the exponentially mushrooming gets industry status and takes its rightful space as the emerging contributors to the national BEYOND hopes to propel this initiative and ICC sees this as a big step forward to make the ecosystem think and act to identify and support the wealth engines of the next decade."



Ms Nandini Mansinghka, and MD, Angels Network said, "We have been seeing events with a very immediate focus but the time has come to look beyond what is happening in the today and understand the drivers of for the next decade. The event BEYOND promises to challenge the current set of and seek answers to creating an even brighter future for as a Startup Nation."



Link:



About (ICC):



The has been organizing the ICC Startup Pad since 2014, in various parts of The aim has been to motivate prospective or new entrepreneurs, by providing a platform for them to interact, learn and network with some of the successful players who would guide them about various aspects of and setting up of new ventures. The and a large number of State Governments have established their respective start up policies in their bid to boost the start up ecosystem nationwide.

About Mumbai Angels Network:



Started in 2006, Mumbai Angels Network (The MA Network) is India's premier investment platform focused on investments in new ventures. The MA Network is today 350+ members strong across 7 chapters (Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune). We have built a strong investment framework through which we showcase 60-70 highly curated investment opportunities to our member base, chosen from a funnel of 4500-5000 companies we review every year. The network now has a 130+ strong portfolio with 30+ exits. Several of whom were at multiples comparable with global benchmarks in new venture investing.

