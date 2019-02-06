Live mortar shell found in Rajasthan village

A live shell was found in Bakarthala village of on Wednesday, following which the was alerted, police said.

The shell was spotted in a field by locals, who alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area, station house officer, Ramgarh, Pramod Pandey, said.

Apparently, the shell landed in the field during an artillery exercise of the and remained unexploded, he said.

The Army's bomb disposal squad was informed. The shell will be diffused on Thursday, Pandey said.

