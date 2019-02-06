Eying 2020 qualification, Dipa to compete at World Cups in Baku and Doha

Ace Indian gymnast Dipa will be competing in back-to-back World Cups next month to enhance her chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo

Dipa had claimed a bronze at the vault event of the Artistic in Cottbus, in November, last year, to make a strong bid for her Olympic qualification.

It was Dipa's first appearance after recovering from a which spoilt her Jakarta Asian Games, where she missed the vault final and also had to pull out of the team event due to a

The Indian, who vaulted her way to a fourth place finish at the Rio Olympics, will now compete at the (March 1417) and (March 2023).

"This time the Olympic Qualifications is through several routes including the World Cups. I wanted to explore all possible routes to increase my chances for the 2020 Olympic Qualifications and my confidence has risen after winning a medal at in last year," Dipa said.

"I am now ready for the back to back World Cups in and this March. I hope to show up good performance and progress towards the Olympics," added the gymnast from Agartala.

The two events are part of an eight-event qualifying system for the 2020 Olympics, under which the gymnasts will make the based on the their top three scores.

Dipa decided to skip in (February 21-24) to prepare for next month's twin world cups.

"We decided to miss the event to take a little more time to prepare for the upcoming World Cups at and Doha," her and mentor Bisweswar Nandi said.

