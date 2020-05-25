Lockdown: Nagpur man killed by friends in drunken brawl

-
ALSO READ
Nagpur: Police driver killed, 3 injured as vehicle hits boar
Maha: Deceased man tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur
Maha man throws gelatin bomb on police team out to arrest him
21-year-old Nagpur woman concocts own kidnapping story
HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ
-
A man was killed by three friends
in a drunken brawl in Nandanvan area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, police said.
The three, identified as Santosh Yeole, Ashish Badole and Umesh Zade, surrendered after beating to death Sunil Shende with a spade, a Nandanvan police station official said.
"All four are sanitation workers living in the same area. They had a quarrel after drinking at around 2am," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU