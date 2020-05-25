Lockdown: Nagpur man killed by friends in drunken brawl

A man was killed by three friends



in a drunken brawl in Nandanvan area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The three, identified as Santosh Yeole, Ashish Badole and Umesh Zade, surrendered after beating to death Sunil Shende with a spade, a Nandanvan police station official said.

"All four are sanitation workers living in the same area. They had a quarrel after drinking at around 2am," he added.

