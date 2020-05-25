JUST IN
Business Standard

Lockdown: Nagpur man killed by friends in drunken brawl

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

A man was killed by three friends

in a drunken brawl in Nandanvan area of Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The three, identified as Santosh Yeole, Ashish Badole and Umesh Zade, surrendered after beating to death Sunil Shende with a spade, a Nandanvan police station official said.

"All four are sanitation workers living in the same area. They had a quarrel after drinking at around 2am," he added.

Mon, May 25 2020. 18:50 IST

