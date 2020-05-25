Raj govt to ramp up COVID-19 testing by May end: Health min

The Rajasthan government is conducting 16,250 tests per day



for coronavirus and is likely to increase it to 25,000 by the end of May, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Monday.

He said more than 3.27 lakh people in the state have been tested for the disease so far.

"The recovery rate of coronavirus patients in the state is around 57 per cent and it is much better than other states," he said.

Till 2 pm on Monday, a total of 7,173 people were found infected with the disease and 3,424 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 3,150 active cases.

The health minister said the state government is acting sensitively and the situation is completely under control.

He said 14 days home or institutional quarantine has been made mandatory for every person coming from outside the state. At present, more than 35,000 people in the state are in institutional quarantine, he said.

