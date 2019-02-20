Lockheed Martin unveils new combat jet F-21 for India

American Defence giant Lockheed Martin Wednesday unveiled the multi-role fighter jet for India, to be produced locally, as it eyed a multi-billion dollar military order.

Specifically configured for the IAF, the provides "unmatched" Make in opportunities and strengthens India's path to an advanced airpower future, the firm said announcing the plan on the opening day at the Aero- 2019 air show here.

and would produce the in India, for India, it said in a statement.

The US Defence major, which had earlier offered its fighter to India, said the F-21 addresses the IAF's unique requirements and integrates into the world's largest fighter ecosystem.

"The F-21 is different, inside and out," said Dr Vivek Lall, for Aeronautics.

"The new [F-21] designation highlights our commitment to delivering an advanced, scalable fighter to the that also provides unrivaled industrial opportunities and accelerates closer India-US cooperation on advanced technologies," he said.

This "unprecedented" Make in India opportunity combines the strength of the world's largest with India's industrial house to deliver "a historic win-win" for India and the United States, the statement said.

is a global security and company that employs approximately 1,05,000 people worldwide.

It is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

