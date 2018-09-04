Lockheed Martin, Tata to build F-16 wings in India

Corp. on Tuesday announced its agreement to commence production of in

This strategic initiative positions Tata Advanced Systems Limited's (TASL) to become the provider of for all future customers and strengthens their role in the global TASL is Lockheed Martin's strategic industry partner in

Producing in will strengthen Lockheed Martin's strategic partnership with Tata and support 'Make in India'. The planned F-16 wing production move to India is not contingent on the selecting the F-16 for the

"Building F-16 wings in India is a natural next step that builds on our successful partnerships with Tata on the [airlifter] and [helicopter]," said Vivek Lall, Development for Aeronautics.

"This is a strategic decision that reflects the value of our partnerships with India and the confidence we have in Tata to perform advanced and deliver world-class products," added Vivek.

Lockheed Martin's broader proposed F-16 partnership with India - to produce exclusively in India for the and export customers - stands firm. recently submitted a comprehensive, fully compliant 600-plus page Request for Information (RFI) response to the

Lockheed Martin and TASL announced last year that the two companies intend to join hands to produce the F-16 Block 70 in India if the is selected by the Indian Air Force.

The F-16 Block 70 features advanced avionics, a proven Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, a modernized cockpit, advanced weapons, conformal fuel tanks, an automatic ground collision avoidance system, an advanced engine and an industry-leading extended structural service life of 12,000 hours.

To date, 4,604 have been procured by 28 customers around the world. Approximately 3,000 operational are flying today with 25 leading air forces, including the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)