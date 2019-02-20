Hisar mourns loss of IAF pilot killed in crash

A pall of gloom has descended on the Police Lines area of the city where parents of Wing Sahil Gandhi, who was killed in the mid-air crash between two aircraft of Indian Air Force's aerobatic team near Bengaluru, reside.

The body of the pilot is yet to reach the home town.

Sahil's father is a retired while his mother retired recently as of of (HAU).

Sahil studied of HAU and joined the in 2004, family members here said.

The IAF is survived by wife and five-year-old son

is a software and is working in the She is likely to reach the city by tonight.

Sahil's elder brother works as an in a company in

After receiving information about the demise of Sahil, local MLA Dr. visited his house here and condoled the death.

Two aircraft of IAF's aerobatic team had crashed after grazing each other mid-air near Bengaluru on Tuesday, killing Sahil and injuring two pilots who ejected to safety during rehearsal for the India show.

