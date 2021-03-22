Lok Sabha clears contentious bill that gives more powers to Delhi LG

-
A bill that seeks to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".
Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has become necessary as there have been ambiguity in certain issues related to the functioning of the Delhi government and several cases were also filed in courts.
"Please do not say that it is a political bill. It is being brought to end ambiguity in certain issues as Delhi is a Union Territory. It will end certain confusion or technicality and enhance the efficiency of the administration," he said.
According to the bill, the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor".
The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.
Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has opposed the bill. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had even urged the central government to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was ready to fall at the Modi government's feet for its withdrawal.
Reddy said there has been cordial relations between the central and Delhi governments since 1996 and all differences were resolved through discussions.
However, since 2015, some issues have come up and cases were filed before the Delhi High Court, which also gave certain rulings.
Reddy said the court had also ruled that the L-G should be informed on executive issues of the city government.
He said when the GNCTD Act was enacted in 1991 by the then Congress government, Delhi has been made a UT with an assembly with "limited legislative powers".
"We did not do that. It was a Congress government which piloted the Act then," he said.
Reddy said the LG is an administrator so he has the right to know the day-to-day affairs. "We have not snatched any power from the Delhi government nor we have given any additional power to the LG," he said.
He strongly objected to some opposition members' reference that the "Modi government is dictatorial" and said the NDA government has not done anything wrong or new but just ended ambiguity and brought clarity on the Delhi government.
Participating in the debate, Congress member Manish Tewari said the bill is "unconstitutional" as it encroached upon the powers of the city government.
AAP member Bhagwant Mann also strongly opposed the bill and demanded its roll back.
