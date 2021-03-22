Mumbai top cop Hemant Nagrale meets Maharashtra governor at Raj Bhavan

Newly-appointed Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

A Raj Bhavan statement said this was Nagrale's first meeting with the governor after taking charge as commissioner.

The Maharashtra government had, on March 17, brought in Nagrale as police commissioner of the metropolis in place of Param Bir Singh amid the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home and the arrest of Crime Branch assistant inspector Sachin Waze.

